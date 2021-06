After a trying year, Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson is giving family and friends a reason to take a staycation, and pay it forward this summer for a good cause. As a part of a brand-wide initiative, Loews Ventana Canyon Resort is looking to aid teachers and students as they prepare for their return to school this year by providing art supplies, books and other various essentials. In addition to the donation drive, the resort is also generously donating a portion of its proceeds for every guest that stays two (or more) nights between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with the help of DonorsChoose, an online nonprofit that will help Loews donate directly to the schools.