Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Resident Evil Village Has Shipped 4 Million Units Worldwide

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of May 27, 2021, Resident Evil Village has officially shipped 4 million units worldwide. The official Capcom Dev 1 Twitter account shared the information, which directly came from a press release from the company. This puts it 5 million units behind its predecessor Resident Evil 7. The press release also mentions that cumulative shipments of Resident Evil games has exceeded 100 million units.

www.siliconera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Playstation 4#Capcom Dev 1 Twitter#Q A#Resident Evil Games#Company#Releases#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

Resident Evil Village actress talks "iconic" Lady Dimitrescu

Maggie Robertson is the actress behind Resident Evil Village’s villain Lady Dimitrescu — a breakout role in which she’s gotten to show off her desk throwing skills and ability to act under a brim hat. Driving the news: Lady Dimitrescu became an instant fan favorite, in large part because of...
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Resident Evil Village: How to Defeat Urias

Urias the hammer-wielding behemoth makes two appearances in Resident Evil Village. It's possible to beat him in either appearance, and these tips will help with just that. Urias, a troll-like Lycan and enforcer for Mother Miranda, is Resident Evil Village's one and only recurring villain. He is incredibly strong, wields a massive war hammer, and is deceptively agile for his size, capable of leaping very large distances.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Resident Evil 8 Village Update 1.002 – Patch notes on May 19

The first update for Resident Evil 8 Village is here! That’s why Capcom has released an update on the horror adventure, below you can find all the details about the patch on May 19. The Resident Evil Village Update 1.02 is now available for download. On the PS5, it is...
Video Gamesnewsnationusa.com

Resident Evil Village’s Lady D is right at home in this Bloodborne mod

Come one, come all — Garden of Eyes, a prolific Bloodborne modder and content creator, has added Lady Dimitrescu to the game. Lady Dimitrescu, of course, is the big vampire lady from Resident Evil Village, who everyone on the internet is currently enamored with. This mod allows her to face off against Lady Maria of the Clocktower in a best of three combat.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Where To Find And Use The Sun And Moon Ball In Resident Evil Village

While Resident Evil Village isn’t an open-world game on the same scale as, say, almost Ubisoft’s entire body of work, Capcom has made sure to give players plenty of opportunities to stray off the beaten path and search for hidden treasure needed to upgrade Ethan’s arsenal of weapons. The titular...
Video GamesGamasutra

'No one will like it': Resident Evil Village micro-doc highlights QA heroes

An eight-minute documentary on Capcom's recently-released Resident Evil Village candidly displays the doubt surrounding the game's quality, and how QA feedback saved the day. It's a short but insightful peek at a game development rollercoaster that so many developers can relate to. Despite the ups and downs, within four days of release Village had shipped 3 million copies worldwide.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Ethan Winters Makes & Breaks Resident Evil Village

Since it first sparked the world’s interest in the survival horror genre, Resident Evil has always had a touch of campiness to it. Those moments of genuine horror shine bright, like maneuvering around Mr. X’s footsteps or facing down a faceless man with a chainsaw. For every scary segment, however, there’s always a wacky moment that comes out of left field. Resident Evil Village continues that tradition with mixed results.
Recipesdbltap.com

Resident Evil Village New Game Plus Mode Guide

Resident Evil Village features the new Game Plus mode, allowing players to access their unlocked weapons and abilities in a fresh save file. New Game Plus (NG+) has been known by several names over the years, but its function has remained the same. Once players complete a game on any difficulty for the first time, NG+ allows them to revisit the game on a fresh file with certain perks intact. Essentially, they are allowed to start over without losing everything they worked so hard to unlock. This mode has become popular in recent years having been adopted by the likes of Ghost of Tsushima.
Video GamesRoger Ebert

Head Into the Darkness of Resident Evil Village

Video game coverage at RogerEbert.com began with an examination of how the Capcom games and the Screen Gems films in the “Resident Evil” series have influenced one another, and other franchises. Now it's time to return to this universe of unimaginable creatures. The “Resident Evil” franchise turns 25 this year, and it’s been an incredible quarter-century that has marked it as one of the most successful series of all time. What’s interesting is how much the game series has changed, starting life as a definitive example of survival horror (limited supplies, heavy on atmosphere) and then shifting into something more action-heavy in outings like “Resident Evil 5” and “Resident Evil 6.” 2017’s “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” both returned the series to its horror-based roots and rewrote the structure of the franchise, making it into a first-person, terrifying experience that recalled “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” more than “Night of the Living Dead.” Four years later, Capcom has unleashed “Resident Evil Village” (in the right font the first four letters of ‘Village’ can be read as ‘VIII,’ making it clearer that this is a series entry and not a spin-off), a game that again shifts the tone in both positive and negative ways. It’s a game that frustrated me with some of its design, but that’s ultimately an immersive experience, which is what hardcore fans like yours truly want from a “Resident Evil”—to get lost, to get scared, and to get out, barely.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

“Unknown” Resident Evil: Village DLC Surfaces On Steam

The newly released (and critically acclaimed) Resident Evil: Village might possibly be receiving new content down the road. Earlier today, two “unknown” downloadable content listings were spotted (via TwistedVoxel) for Resident Evil: Village on Steam Database. Both listings were last updated by developer Capcom four and seven months ago respectively, with the most recently updated listing actually titled “Village_DLC02” by the developer.
Video Gamestimesnewsexpress.com

Resident Evil Village: Donna Beneviento Unmasked

Despite being the quietest of Mother Miranda’s lords in Resident Evil Village, there is actually a lot more to Donna Beneviento than meets the eye. Following the release of Resident Evil Village earlier this month, there has been a lot of focus on Mother Miranda and her four lords, along with Ethan Winters’ amazing regenerative abilities. But, while Lady Dimitrescu took the internet by storm ahead of Resident Evil Village’s release, she actually turned out to be one of the less foreboding bosses players face as they guide Ethan through the cursed village. Karl Heisenberg has been labelled as the strongest of the four lords, however the most haunting and terror-inducing of them all is easily Donna Beneviento.
Video Gamesdailyresearchplot.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Recreated Resident Evil Village!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Updates: According to recent reports, a player of the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has introduced the concept of Resident Evil Village to the Nintendo Switch exclusive. Although, these two games are completely on two different vertices, but they have one thing in common and that...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Modding Team Hopes To Bring Third-Person To Resident Evil Village

When it comes to Resident Evil, the latest new mainline installments have transitioned from the standard third-person perspective to a first-person perspective. For years, the mainline Resident Evil franchise were third-person video games whether we were dealing with fixed camera positions within the level or through over-the-shoulder camera view position. Then after Capcom opted to change up the standard third-person to first-person, we have seen modding teams come out to adjust things to the old ways of playing Resident Evil.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Resident Evil 7 Holds Many “Village” Clues

Resident Evil Village — the latest entry in Capcom’s iconic survival horror franchise — cleverly combines classic gothic horror elements with traditional Resident Evil lore. Since the initial trailers for Resident Evil Village started rolling out almost a year ago, fans have been wondering how vampires and werewolves could possibly be important to the Winters family story.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Resident Evil Village Gets Even Scarier With Silent Hill Nurses

The mods for Capcom’s newly-release Resident Evil Village are coming thick and fast, and one creator has made the game even more terrifying with the addition of Silent Hill nurses. So far, many of the most popular Resident Evil Village mods have learned towards the silly. Mods that replace baby...