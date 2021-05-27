Triston McKenzie makes a 'good impression' in return: Walk-Off Thoughts

The Cleveland Indians take on the Kansas City Royals in the finale of their four-game series on Thursday afternoon from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The Indians won the first two games of the series to knock the wind out of the Royals’ sails slightly after their fast start to the season. The Royals though still find themselves in first place in the AL Central standings and tied atop the MLB standings overall in the loss column, even after dropping their weekend series against the Twins and the first two games of the series to the Indians. Heading into Wednesday’s third game, the Indians have won four of their last five games and now only sit a game behind the Royals in the standings. Overall the Royals are 5-5 in their last ten games and the Indians are 7-3 in their last ten as both teams look to finish off strong before the weekend. Which team will see things through in game four on Thursday afternoon?