The annual All-Big 7 baseball and softball lists have been released, and a trio of Hiawatha Red Hawks have be honored for their play this season. The Lady Red Hawks were led by Callyn Pavlish, who picked up the school’s lone 1st Team selection, picking up honors as utility player. The senior Red Hawk provided leadership for the squad during a year that saw the team make significant progress as a program. Junior Lakyn Leupold jumped onto the scene this year with an impressive season at the plate and in the field, picking up Honorable Mention All-League recognition.