Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

LISS Frontman Søren Holm Dies at 25

By Jazz Monro e
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Søren Holm, the frontperson of Danish indie-pop band LISS, died Tuesday (May 25), the band said in a statement this morning. He was 25. No cause of death was given. “It’s with broken hearts that we have to let you know that our dearest Søren passed away on Tuesday,” the band said. “Søren was the sweetest, funniest, most beautiful human being who always looked out for everyone around him. We are devastated.”

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Of Death#Vampire Weekend#Indie#Xl#Escho#Liss Frontman#Danish Indie Pop Band#December#Broken Hearts#European Dates#Copenhagen#Aarhus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Lany Frontman is a Mama’s Boy

Lany Frontman is a Mama’s Boy: Los Angeles-based alt-rockers Lany formed in Nashville in 2014, and they now have three studio albums to their name. The most recent, Mama’s Boy, came out in October of last year via Interscope, and in February they dropped a deluxe version. Recorded over two week’s in Nashville, the album is all about frontman Lauv Paul’s sense of home.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Sensational

Erika de Casier found an escape in pop music when she was growing up. Born in Portugal to a Belgian mother and Cape Verdean father, she moved at the age of 10 to the tiny Danish village of Ribe, where she and her brother were some of the only mixed-race kids in school. Music became not just a refuge but a mirror: “MTV was the only place where I saw other Black people,” she would later recall. In high school, de Casier discovered the local library’s music section, checking out CDs by artists like Erykah Badu, N.E.R.D., and Destiny’s Child and playing them obsessively. After graduating, as de Casier taught herself music production in her bedroom, she learned to sing in a whisper, to avoid disturbing her flatmates.
MusicPopculture

Travis Frontman Fran Healy Addresses 2019 'Misquote' of Coldplay 'Bodysnatch' Comments (Exclusive)

More than 20 years later, Scottish rock band Travis has continued to inspire artists across genres citing the award-winning quartet as a major influence on their own melodic stylings and discography. But while reflecting on their impact two decades later for the BBC Radio Scotland documentary The Man Who at 20, the news agency misquoted frontman Fran Healy’s remarks about Coldplay having “body-snatched their sound.” In an exclusive with Healy for PopCulture.com, the Scottish singer-songwriter spoke out about the report, stating explicitly that Coldplay “didn’t body snatch” their sound as initially cited, but rather the band’s distinct look.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Penelope Three

Trilogies often don’t end well. The Godfather Part III, The Rise of Skywalker, The Matrix Revolutions, and The Dark Knight Rises were all major disappointments, and that’s just a partial list—even The Hangover Part III failed to stick the landing. For Australian-born musician Penelope Trappes, the stakes may not be quite as high, but her new album Penelope Three, the closing chapter of a series that includes 2017’s Penelope One and 2019’s Penelope Two, does arrive with a certain amount of pressure, as it’s clear that she’s made a significant effort to level up her craft.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Between the Richness

Here’s footage of 10,000 or so people hanging on Pat Flynn’s every word at Have Heart’s 2019 reunion show—possibly the biggest hardcore gig ever. Yet it’s probably not that difficult to imagine Flynn at his day job as a high school teacher; the skill sets are pretty similar. Hardcore bands and teachers revered decades down the line both tend to honor teenagers’ inherent distrust of authority as well as their desire for guidance. As life gets complicated in adulthood, clear-cut instruction in making sense of the world is harder to come by. In the wake of his father’s death in 2010, Flynn found himself yearning for a similar desire for clarity, and that’s where Fiddlehead came in. Originally formed as an outlet for Flynn’s grief, the Boston quintet finally released their debut LP, Springtime and Blind, in 2018, wondering if they’d outlived their purpose. Then came marriage, fatherhood, impending midlife crises, a handful of throwback hardcore projects, and now, three years later, Fiddlehead’s vital sophomore album, Between the Richness, wherein Flynn leads a communal reckoning with all of the complicated shit that takes us from our twenties to the grave.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

When Smoke Rises

When Smoke Rises is Mustafa Ahmed’s first full-length album as a solo artist, but it’s just the latest volume in his growing library of dispatches from Toronto's Regent Park neighborhood. Ahmed, a founding member of rap collective Halal Gang, used to be known as Mustafa the Poet, having gained recognition for his earnest spoken-word verse at just 12 years old. These days, he is tight with Drake and FKA twigs; he’s narrated a Valentino ad and written songs for Usher and Camila Cabello. But the topics that marked his poetry as a young teen—violence, death, grief—have remained constant in his artistic output, and they stay central on When Smoke Rises, named in honor of Smoke Dawg, a fellow Halal Gang member who was murdered in 2018.
Denver, COWestword

Turvy Organ Frontman Ilya Litoshik Blazes Solo as Fire Motel

During the early months of 2020, Denver musician and Turvy Organ frontman Ilya Litoshik launched his solo act, Fire Motel, as a musical journaling exercise to help him work through the end of an eight-year relationship. The pain fueled his songwriting — and the year of COVID-19 and racial and political turmoil just kept pouring on the gasoline.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Whole Damn Body EP

The title of the fourth album by Los Campesinos! was so cloyingly on-the-nose that you had to assume the irony was intentional. Hello Sadness, released in 2011, was pegged as the Welsh band’s “darkest album yet,” trading in their whimsical noise-pop for sweeping rock with heavier themes to match. But Los Campesinos! went into the album sessions with a mission: make a concise, focused record to follow up 2010’s admittedly overstuffed Romance Is Boring. Now, seven tracks that didn’t make the cut get their first official release as Whole Damn Body, an EP timed to coincide with Hello Sadness’ 10th anniversary. Filled with the band’s sticky hooks and guttural vocals, this collection of “new” old music is less a throwback than it is proof of consistency—and of the way the band’s simultaneously twee- and emo-adjacent indie rock alienated them from trends even as it cemented their oft-overlooked legacy.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Ryan Hawaii’s “Own World”: The Ones

Don’t let the muttered chorus of “gangsta, gangsta, gangsta” fool you: London-based rapper Ryan Hawaii doesn’t want that life. “Own World” is about keeping to himself from a young age, avoiding risky situations by moving ever further into a world of his own imagination (“Never really wanted to do a 10 stretch/So I kept to myself/Head in the clouds or in my own world”). Styn & letsgoElias’ production reflects his laid-back, inward joviality: Moving from light taps to rolls, the drums are engaging without feeling overwhelming. The woozy bass is paired with an itinerant tinkling melody that suggests a merry-go-round. Over it all is the light, breezy flow of Ryan Hawaii, who calmly but assuredly explains why he wants to avoid getting caught up in the criminal justice system: “I don’t want to stand in front of judge/My life in his or her hands like a fucking mug.” It’s conscious rap delivered without hectoring.
Music940wfaw.com

Billy Corgan On Not Fitting The Rock Frontman Stereotype

Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan recalled how he dealt with not fitting the mold of a typical rock frontman. Blabbermouth transcribed some of Corgan's chat on the Best Advice podcast where he explained, “I was not considered good looking. So, my looks were not part of anybody's formula as far as the success of the band. It was never talked about. Photographers would try to stick me in the back of photo shoots with the band and put other people (in front of me). I swear to God. . . Well, y'know, things change. Now the vampire look is in. But at the time, I was not considered a good-looking person.”
Rock MusicPopculture

Travis Frontman Fran Healy Reflects on 'The Boy With No Name' Amid First-Ever Vinyl Re-Issue (Exclusive)

First bringing attention to the post-Britpop movement in the late ‘90s, the Scottish rock band Travis has sold millions of albums worldwide in their 25 years of music-making. Topping the charts with critically acclaimed tracks that continue to stand the test of time with old fans and new, the award-winning band is marking their latest relationship with Craft Recordings by re-releasing their 2007 album, The Boy With No Name. The album features two U.K. Top 30 hits with “Closer” and “Selfish Jean,” and was the last with their previous label, Independiente.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The 6 Best Music Videos of May 2021

Each month, we run down the most memorable clips and celebrate artists who are breaking ground with their visuals. In the simple and affecting video for Rostam’s latest indie-pop track, the camera is trained on the comfy backseat of a taxi as it sails through sunny Los Angeles. Everyone from the Haim sisters to Charli XCX hop in, but the clip isn’t about the star cameos as much as it’s about capturing stolen moments: a melancholy man cradling an empty fish tank, a meet-cute over a bag of groceries, a newly married couple popping a bottle of champagne out of the open window. It’s a sweet exhale of a video, like taking a tipsy ride home after a day out with friends.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Perfume Genius Announces 2021 Tour

Perfume Genius is headed back out on the road. Mike Hadreas will perform a show at Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur on June 25 before he later heads out on a run of September and November dates that includes concerts in Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Tucson, Boise, and more. Hand Habits is set to support for select dates.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Bladee Shares New Album The Fool: Listen

Bladee has surprise released a new album, The Fool. The new full-length from the prolific Swedish artist follows last year’s Good Luck, a collaborative album with producer Mechatok. The new record features an appearance by fellow Drain Gang member Thaiboy Digital on the track “Inspiration Comes.” Stream the album below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

AZEB EP

Last year’s grief compounded by the ever present horrors of systemic racial violence seemingly turned everyone into a sage of their own experience. And so what of artists who were preternaturally revealing and insightful, before the world split wide open? Artists like Mereba, whose previous work has intentionally leaned towards transformation and vulnerability: Her sleeper hit “Black Truck” could have been a foreshadowing of all the havoc and the personal and communal revelations that people shared and prayed over in 2020. On AZEB, her latest EP, she’s back with soulful, well-paced verses that soften the existential and painfully direct inquiries she makes of her listeners.