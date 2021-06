The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that just keeps on giving. Closing in on its 10th anniversary, tens of thousands of players continue to quest around it every day. Its sprawling open world is filled to the brim with dungeons to explore, characters to kill, and guilds to impress. And the existence of countless mods only continues to create more reasons to stay. If an elderly lady can make a YouTube career out of playing a completely unmodified version for years, the possibilities for adventure truly are boundless once you start experimenting with player-created content.