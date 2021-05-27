Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Pettis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cooper; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PETTIS AND WESTERN COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Ridge, or 8 miles southwest of Sedalia, moving northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sedalia, La Monte, Pilot Grove, Smithton, Green Ridge, Otterville, Bunceton, Hughesville, Sedalia Memorial Arpt and Clifton City. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 88 and 95.alerts.weather.gov