Cooper County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooper, Pettis by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cooper; Pettis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PETTIS AND WESTERN COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 537 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Ridge, or 8 miles southwest of Sedalia, moving northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sedalia, La Monte, Pilot Grove, Smithton, Green Ridge, Otterville, Bunceton, Hughesville, Sedalia Memorial Arpt and Clifton City. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 88 and 95.

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cooper County in central Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 334 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otterville, or 12 miles east of Sedalia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Otterville around 350 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Johnson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River at Valley City. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 12:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 23.3 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.1 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water.
Cooper County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * From late tonight to late Wednesday night. * At 6:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 27.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 13.2 Sun 6pm 21.0 26.9 25.2
Montgomery County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Most roads across mid-Missouri were dry as of 5 a.m. on Monday, but chances of flooding are expected to increase as storms move through the area this week. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map, Route 94 in Montgomery County was closed due to flooding shortly before 9 Sunday The post Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.