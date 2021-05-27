K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

The response to Travis Scott’s McDonald’s meal—featuring a brisk resale economy and ingredient shortages at some McD's restaurants—felt seismic. But the chain’s latest partnership, with world-dominating South Korean supergroup BTS (call it BTS x McDonald's) is designed to make the previous fanfare look like small, French-fried potatoes. The partnership, which launched June 9th, has been frying-oil. In Indonesia, McDonald’s franchises were forced to just stop taking orders and pack things up for the day because demand for the meal was so overwhelming. Pieces of the special-edition purple packaging alone are reselling for multiples of the meal’s price, while some fans are working hard to preserve the bags and sauce lids in pristine condition.