Expert View: Colleges could be prime targets for cyber-attacks this fall

Given the meteoric rise of users engaging daily on social media platforms, the need to secure accounts has become essential for both companies and individuals. However, some activities that now seem natural due to the ubiquity of social media in our work and professional lives—like accepting connections from unknown individuals or profiles or accessing personal social media accounts from work devices—can increase vulnerability. In today’s digital era, cybersecurity leaders must be the most vigilant users in their organizations. They are required to protect continuously expanding attack surfaces as cybercriminals look to gain access to sensitive personal and work-related data through sophisticated tools. Though temporary, unauthorized access to such accounts can trigger a domino effect that can devastate an entire organization. Yet, alarming shortfalls in cybersecurity leader cyber hygiene remain. We recently surveyed 100+ global cybersecurity leaders across all major industries—including financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications—in organizations ranging from 1,000 to 10,000+ employees. Our survey, ‘Cyber Risk in Today’s Hyperconnected World’, aims to understand the behaviors and tendencies that characterize how vigilant organizations’ leaders are when it comes to reducing cyber vulnerability in their personal and work digital lives.