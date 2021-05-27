Cancel
Education

Expert View: Colleges could be prime targets for cyber-attacks this fall

By Hilary Burns
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the Covid-19 pandemic added financial and logistical pressures to the higher-ed sector all year, colleges could make for vulnerable targets, according to Rob Belk, cybersecurity leader for higher education at Ernst & Young.

