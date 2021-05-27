Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 17: “We Found Love”

By BlackAmericaWeb.com Staff
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. This week, the ladies are focusing on love confessions, new babies, and the Kardashians breaking up relationships. Plus, we’re wrapping up Mental Health Awareness month and the trio talks self-care and getting in good spaces. We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress! Do you ever truly know someone?

newstalkcleveland.com
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#We Found Love#Mental Health Awareness#Love Confessions#Listen Live#Undress#Subscribe#This Week#Blackamericaweb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Macy's
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
Related
Aspen, CO5280.com

Room We Love: A Zen “Treehouse” in Aspen

An Aspen home's muted palette and easy-wearing furniture give way to killer views. With lofty ceilings and a balcony overlooking Independence Pass, this treehouse-like gathering space is what sealed the deal for its new owner—an avid hiker and mother of two boys. There was just one problem: A dark, brown-and-burgundy color scheme distracted from the scenery outside. “You really feel like you’re part of the trees up there,” says Amanda Furlong, a designer with Basalt-based firm Cathers Home, who was tasked with refreshing the living and dining areas. “It was so important to the homeowner to be able to feel that presence of nature inside as well…so we wanted to bring the space to life with light, bright elements, inviting the outside in.”
Musicthecentraltrend.com

The EP We Love Dogs! was an epic fail

I had never heard of Remi Wolf before, and based on the name of her EP We Love Dogs!, I was skeptical. With my expectations already low, it still took me by surprise just how bad the songs were. As my best friends and I prepared for the torture of...
Los Angeles, CAthesource.com

Legendary Crip Co-Founder Monster Kody Dead At 57

According to several reports on social media, Monster Kody, the legendary co-founder of the notorious Northern 83G Crips in Los Angeles turned author and social activist has passed away. He was 57 years old. Monster Kody, who was born Kody Dejohn Scott in 1963, but changed his name to Sanyika...
Interior Designcharlottemagazine.com

Room We Love: A Breakfast Nook in Cotswold

Traci Zeller, owner of Traci Zeller Interiors, loves a blank slate, and that’s what she got with this new build in Cotswold. The home, built by Pike Properties, is what the company calls “custom spec,” which means Pike and its subcontractors assume complete control of design and construction with no guidance from clients. Then the clients (or new buyers) move into a home with a clean, contemporary interior, high-end fixtures, and neutral finishes. Zeller’s clients were first-time homebuyers who hired her to furnish and decorate the house, which included a dining area with three walls of windows that overlook a sea of green.
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

Rickey & Special K React To Katt Williams Accusing Cedric The Entertainer Of Stealing His Joke!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Katt Williams sat with The Morning Hustle to discuss his upcoming new projects and how quarantine has been treating him when he dropped some interesting tea on Cedric The Entertainer. Williams recalled the big time comedic allegedly stealing his joke and using it as his closing line for the 2000’s Kings Of Comedy special. He said originally, he was crushed.
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Havaianas Flip Flops, Only $5 at Macy's

Flip flop your way online to Macy’s and score a pair of Havaianas in sizes 6 or 7/8 for less than $5. Regularly $18, they’re on clearance for $4.93. There’s no coupon code required. These’ll go fast, so get a pair while you can. This deal’s only available online. Shipping...
EntertainmentPosted by
News Talk 1490

5 Reasons You Can’t Miss Birthday Bash ATL 25

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We’ve announced the summer’s most highly anticipated music event, Birthday Bash ATL 25. Here are 5 solid reasons why you don’t wanna miss Birthday Bash ATL 25. 1. Concerts Are Finally BACK!. It’s been over a year since we’ve been...
New York City, NYnycinsiderguide.com

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks to Return in 2021

Macy’s confirmed on their website today, “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® to Return in 2021. The 45th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will light up the NYC skyline in a celebration of America’s heroes & the resilient spirit within us all!” There is still no indication of where the display will be located, but it will be broadcast on NBC.
San Diego, CAgbsan.com

WHAT WE LOVE JUNE

Enjoy the event of the season on June 26th, where an evening of luxury awaits at the San Diego Opera’s Midsummer Gala: Musical Mosaics. Performances will include Soprano Michelle Bradley and Romeo and Juliet arias throughout the evening while enjoying a four-course dinner. Virtual attendance is an option. Explore Logan...
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

We found everything that's trending in summer fashion — for $40 or less

TODAY has a financial relationship with Amazon in which we have agreed to promote products sold on Amazon. Shop TODAY editors created this content, independently selecting the topic and products featured without input from Amazon. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

Hot Spot: Alicia Keys Recalls Memory With Prince + 3 Arrested After $3 Million Buglary At 50 Cent’s Business [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It recently marked 20 years since Alicia Keys’ first record ‘Songs In A Minor’ and she recently told the detailed story on how she got permission from Prince to sample his music. She asked him to let her cover his 1982 single ‘How Come You Don’t Call Me’ for her debut album. She visited Paisley Park and she remembered how he had about 900 pianos and showed her where he recorded some of his most memorable songs.
Books & Literaturebitchmedia.org

“Somebody’s Daughter” Redefines the Way We Think about Love

Ashley C. Ford’s debut memoir, Somebody’s Daughter, is a graceful bildungsroman about a life filled with not only trauma and sadness but also tenderness and love. It’s a complicated and gorgeous story that illuminates and interrogates the writer’s childhood while forcing the audience to examine their own experiences as children—as somebody’s child—and how those experiences shape the way they see themselves. Somebody’s Daughter opens with Ford finding out that her father is getting out of prison after being incarcerated for nearly her entire life. “My heartbeat traveled to every end of me, pumping pumping pumping through my ears,” Ford writes of the moment she learned her father was being released after 30 years. What follows is an examination of Ford’s childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood as a Black girl who was always somebody’s daughter, but whose father figure was beyond reach. Yet he wrote to her often, words that allowed her to see the essence of his spirit, even though his absence, Ford tells Bitch, made him an “avatar” to her.
Mental Healthmaldenblueandgold.com

The Blue and Gold: Podcast Edition, EP 06

Reporter Jhechel Kacey Espiritu is joined by sophomore Skyla Parlan to discuss the toxicity of social media and the importance of mental health. This episode was hosted and edited by Espiritu. Listen on Anchor or Spotify below. Jhechel Kacey Espiritu is a 15-year-old sophomore student. She was born on May...