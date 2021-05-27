The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 17: “We Found Love”

Ashley C. Ford’s debut memoir, Somebody’s Daughter, is a graceful bildungsroman about a life filled with not only trauma and sadness but also tenderness and love. It’s a complicated and gorgeous story that illuminates and interrogates the writer’s childhood while forcing the audience to examine their own experiences as children—as somebody’s child—and how those experiences shape the way they see themselves. Somebody’s Daughter opens with Ford finding out that her father is getting out of prison after being incarcerated for nearly her entire life. “My heartbeat traveled to every end of me, pumping pumping pumping through my ears,” Ford writes of the moment she learned her father was being released after 30 years. What follows is an examination of Ford’s childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood as a Black girl who was always somebody’s daughter, but whose father figure was beyond reach. Yet he wrote to her often, words that allowed her to see the essence of his spirit, even though his absence, Ford tells Bitch, made him an “avatar” to her.