Ben Simmons Continues Dominant Play In Game 2

By pegan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers defeated the Wizards 120-95 to take game 2 behind another dominant performance from Ben Simmons. Right from the opening tip Ben Simmons was a man on a mission to silence the haters that focused so much on his 6 points from game 1. With the win comfortably in hand, when the starters left the court in the 3rd quarter they never returned. Simmons finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in 29 minutes. Simmons also added in 2 steals and a block.

