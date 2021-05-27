‘Big Gretch’ is living inside State Rep. Johnson’s head

——— On the takeaways from the governor's State of the State address. SYLVIA LUKE: I thought it was really good that he concentrated on some of the things that we were already working on — so pre-COVID, when before we shut down the House, Senate, and the governor had agreed to make a commitment to allow for all three- and four-year-olds the access to early education. So this year, he reiterated that promise again, and it's something that we passed in 2020, in spite of COVID. He didn't really specify how he was going to do that. But through legislation, I am planning to introduce bills to fund pathway or immersion preschools, and additional funding for preschool and childcare build-out. That's one portion. The other exciting thing, which almost everybody believes is now critical is broadband expansion. Broadband is not something that people really discussed, or wasn't really top of mind prior to COVID. But when COVID hit, and everything went virtual, whether it was a legislative hearing, or even to go to a doctor's office, it turned to virtual meetings and Zoom meetings, and even virtual workplaces. I think everybody became aware how fragile our broadband capacity was. And I don't think people know, but in, I think it was 2018 or 2019, Kauaʻi had their broadband cable cut. So for one day, they were without broadband, and can you imagine not being able to access your phone or Facebook or Instagram or browse on the internet for a whole day — that tells everyone how fragile our broadband capacity and system is. So one of the things that the governor said was that he will be investing $400 million for broadband capacity, which is really exciting. Broadband has now become a necessity. It's almost a utility.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO