Best COVID-19 vaccine stock to buy in June: Pfizer

invezz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global stock market has rebounded sharply from 2020 selloff during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare companies rushed to develop vaccines last year and have sent out more than 1.7 billion doses. The European Alone is targeting at least 1 billion vaccinations by September. On Tuesday, Reuters...

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Chilean health regulator approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers

SANTIAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s public health regulator has approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, it said in a statement on Monday. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has already been rolled out in Chile for those 17 and older since emergency approval was granted in December and will now be offered also for children aged 12 to 16, the ISP regulator said.
WorldThe Daily Star

First consignment of 1.06 lakh Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines reach Dhaka

The first consignment of 1.06 lakh doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Dhaka tonight. "The vaccine jabs arrived at 11:22 pm," Md Shamsul Haque, a line director at the Directorate General of Health Services, told The Daily Star. He said they are now preparing to take those vaccines...
Public HealthNews 8 KFMB

VERIFY: Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been tested in children

HOUSTON — The VERIFY Team is working hard to dispel myths and rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine. Lately, there have been a lot of claims about the vaccine's potential side effects. We had Dr. Amesh Adalja, a Senior Scholar and expert in infectious diseases, critical care and emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins, address those concerns.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Best Biotech Stocks to Buy With $500

Some pastimes require a lot of upfront money. That's not the case with investing, though. You don't need a huge amount of cash to get started. That's especially true if you're investing in biotech stocks. There are hundreds of stocks available at relatively low share prices. You could get several great biotech stocks with an initial amount of $500 or less.
Medical & BiotechEntrepreneur

4 Top Biotech Stocks To Watch In June 2021

Are These Trending Biotech Stocks On Your June 2021 Watchlist?. Biotech stocks are one of the most popular stocks in the stock market today. Now, why is that so? Well, largely because most investors are enticed by the idea of a huge profit trade and this sector fits the bill. Of course, when seeking higher rewards, it’s coupled with higher risk as well. This sector can be an amazing opportunity for smart traders. For those who are willing to spend more time researching top biotech stocks, they could be looking at big gains.
Industrymanometcurrent.com

Drugs For Sinusitis Market Size, Status and Global Outlook During 2021 to 2026 – Sanofi, Bayer AG, Pfizer, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG

The global Drugs For Sinusitis market research report covers detailed information about market definitions and its classification, along with, global segmentation for the market, product overview, industry outline, and cost structure. In addition, the research report offers a critical analysis of market dynamics, a detailed study of key regional trends, and further delivers country-level market scope and revenue of the Drugs For Sinusitis Industry. Moreover, the Drugs For Sinusitis market report holds industry regulatory policies, drivers, restrains, chances, and challenges, which helps market competitors to take their tactical decisions. The report includes present as well as prediction data for the period from 2021 to 2026, and also it provides CAGR, which is measured for global as well as regional markets and individual segment. Additionally, the report comprises profiling of key market players and its competitive landscape.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sleeping Aids Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast 2022 By – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, CareFusion Corporation, Pfizer

Global Sleeping Aids Market 2021 covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global Sleeping Aids Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global Sleeping Aids Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Sleeping Aids research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Sleeping Aids Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, CareFusion Corporation, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Merck, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Serta International operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Young Adolescents in Europe to Get Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Britain has confirmed yet another spike in new COVID-19 infections, with close to 4,200 cases identified across the country Friday, the highest daily number in two months. Seventy five percent of the new cases in Britain are believed to be infections with the so-called Indian variant, first detected in India, which is more transmissible than the previously dominant variant.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Be Millionaire-Makers

Despite the stories of newly minted crypto millionaires, building wealth through investing typically takes time. One way to find companies that will create wealth in the future is by looking at those that have generated it in the past. That means asking which companies adapted to all kinds of economic conditions and industry changes over decades.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Regeneron Just Got a COVID-19 Boost

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted solid first-quarter revenue growth of 38%, which was boosted by sales of its COVID-19 treatment, REGEN-COV. In this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 10, Fool.com contributors Brian Orelli and Keith Speights discuss how much investors should factor sales of REGEN-COV into the the company's long-term valuation.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Overlooked Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Some stocks receive a lot of attention. You know the ones I'm talking about. They're the stocks you see covered heavily by financial publications and TV shows. However, there are plenty of less-publicized stocks that, in many cases, are even better picks than the ones that are frequently in the limelight. You can find such companies in nearly every sector, but these three overlooked healthcare stocks stand out to me as great buys right now.
Public HealthChicago Sun-Times

CEO pay rose even as pandemic ravaged economy, Equilar survey finds

Pay for corporate chief executive officers at som eof the biggest companies in the United States rose again last year even as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the world. The median pay package for a CEO at an S&P 500 company hit $12.7 million in 2020 — half made more, and half made less. That’s up 5% over median pay for that same group of CEOs in 2019 and an acceleration from the 4.1% climb last year, according to data analyzed by Equilar for The Associated Press.
Medical & BiotechInvestor's Business Daily

Moderna Stock Eyes Buy Point After Covid Vaccine Succeeds In Teens

Moderna stock popped Tuesday after the company said it would soon ask global regulators to authorize its Covid vaccine for teens following a successful Phase 3 study. The study enrolled 3,732 participants ages 12-17 years. In the study, there were no cases of Covid-19 among participants who received both doses, Moderna (MRNA) said. That was utilizing the primary definition, which doesn't include mild cases.
Medical & Biotechmedicaldesignsourcing.com

Pfizer explores combining COVID-19 vaccine with pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has enrolled the first subjects in a study that tests combining its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate following a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. At present, the COVID-19 and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines are among Pfizer’s bestsellers. The company expects COVID-19 vaccines to pull in...
Pharmaceuticalsprecisionvaccinations.com

20-Valent Pneumococcal Vaccine Candidate Following Third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination Co-Administration Study Launches

(Precision Vaccinations) — New York-based Pfizer Inc.announced that the first enrolled subjects had received their immunizations as part of a new study in adults ages 65 or older exploring the co-administration of the company’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate, following a booster dose of the U.S. FDA Authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes Longer Time for Refrigerator Storage of Thawed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research:. “Making COVID-19 vaccines widely available is key to getting people vaccinated and bringing the pandemic to an end. Pfizer Inc. submitted data to the FDA to support storage of undiluted, thawed vials of its COVID-19 vaccine for up to one month at refrigerator temperatures.