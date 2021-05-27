How Eagles’ 1st-round pick DeVonta Smith has quickly impressed his veteran teammates

After trading up to select Devonta Smith with the 10th overall pick, the Eagles now have a pair of first-round receivers from the last two drafts. While Jalen Reagor missed several games due to injury as a rookie, his overall production was not high. The 21st overall pick in 2020, Reagor caught 31 passes for 396 yards with one touchdown in 11 games. His highest yardage output came in Week One when he caught one pass for 55 yards.