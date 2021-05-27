Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Eagles’ 1st-round pick DeVonta Smith has quickly impressed his veteran teammates

By Mike Kaye
Posted by 
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DeVonta Smith has been working with his veteran teammates for just two weeks, but he’s already made a noticeable impression on a pair of Eagles locker-room leaders. Every day after workouts, Smith spends extra time working on his hands and seeking out advice from fellow wide receiver Greg Ward and cornerback Darius Slay. Ward is the most experienced receiver on the roster, while Slay is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

www.lehighvalleylive.com
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Eagle Scouts#Sec#Nfl Eagles#Veteran#Reporters Smith#Eagles Text Messages#Nj Com#Time#Ethic#Workouts#Situational Work#Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Eagles sign veteran DE Ryan Kerrigan

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive end Ryan Kerrigan on a one year deal. Kerrigan is a 10-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Eagles’ divisional rival, Washington. Now, he joins a second NFC East team for the next, maybe final, chapter of his career. The Eagles’...
NFLchatsports.com

Ryan Kerrigan to Sign Eagles Contract After 10 Years with WFT

Free-agent linebacker Ryan Kerrigan announced on his own Instagram account Monday that he is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the previous 10 years with the Washington Football Team. Jon Machota. Former Washington 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan is signing with the Eagles pic.twitter.com/9YhLKJElzc. "I know I...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ryan Kerrigan adds proven depth to Eagles pass rush

A 10-year veteran and a member of the 2020 NFC East champions, Ryan Kerrigan joins a longtime division rival, the Eagles, who finished in the basement this past season. He’s been a pretty reliable player since entering the league a decade ago. But the times were a changin’ in old D.C. and his future was no longer with the Washington Football Team. But edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan won’t be going far as the unrestricted free agent has latched on to the Philadelphia Eagles (via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport) courtesy of a one-year contract.
NFLNational football post

Report: Eagles’ Zach Ertz won’t attend voluntary workouts

Philadelphia Eagles fans are continuing to prepare for a future without tight end Zach Ertz, and Ertz is affirming that stance by staying away from the team’s voluntary workouts, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The workouts begin on Tuesday, and Ertz is expected to miss the full offseason program as...
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

What Ryan Kerrigan’s arrival means for Derek Barnett

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprise signing today by adding edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan to the roster. Kerrigan has been a consistent force along the defensive line in Washington for the last 10 years. He’ll join an edge rusher rotation in Philadelphia that is getting increasingly crowded. This may be a sign that more roster moves are coming, with more question marks being raised around Derek Barnett.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Zach Ertz not participating in Eagles offseason work

Zach Ertz remains a member of the Eagles, but he’s not with them as they start Phase Two of this year’s offseason workouts. Monday is the first day of that phase and Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Ertz is not at the team’s facility. He is not expected to report for any of their other offseason work either.
NFLReading Eagle

New Eagles receiver Smith has independent streak that should work for him

Eagles’ first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith grew up in a household where his father, Kelvin Dickerson, and mother, Christina Smith-Sylve worked demanding jobs. Smith explained how that encouraged him to be independent during a videoconference Wednesday as Eagles rookies gathered at the NovaCare Complex for their first camp this weekend.
NBC Sports

DeVonta Smith on Jalen Reagor: We can complement each other

After trading up to select Devonta Smith with the 10th overall pick, the Eagles now have a pair of first-round receivers from the last two drafts. While Jalen Reagor missed several games due to injury as a rookie, his overall production was not high. The 21st overall pick in 2020, Reagor caught 31 passes for 396 yards with one touchdown in 11 games. His highest yardage output came in Week One when he caught one pass for 55 yards.
NFLcrossingbroad.com

DeVonta Smith Gets His First Action as a Philadelphia Eagle

Eagles minicamp began today in South Philly and reporters were allowed to watch and film the first portion of practice. That included individual drills and warmups. The scribes have to peace out before the team activities begin, so we’re not privy to that video. That said, there’s not a ton...
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington star defensive end, joins Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan, who played in college at Purdue, played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise's all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. “I know I probably wasn’t your favorite...
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jaguars trade Scott to Eagles for Houston, 6th-round pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded cornerback Josiah Scott, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round selection in 2023. Scott became expendable after Jacksonville signed Shaquill Griffin in free agency and used a second-round pick (No....