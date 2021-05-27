Cancel
STATSCORE Widgets To Boost BoyleSports Stats Portfolio

By Editorial Policy
inkedin.com
 6 days ago

STATSCORE has agreed to offer BoyleSports with its StatsWidgets, LivematchPro, and PrematchPro widgets in an agreement that will improve the Irish bookmaker’s entire betting experience. BoyleSports can increase engagement by introducing the LivematchPro and PrematchPro widgets, as well as provide historical data prior to the event, allowing punters to make...

inkedin.com
