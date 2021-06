The Topps Company Inc. announced that total net sales for the first quarter ended April 3 increased 55 percent over the same period a year ago to approximately $166.6 million. “We are very pleased with the strength exhibited by our business during the first quarter,” said Michael Brandstaedter, chief executive officer of The Topps Company. “The strong momentum we experienced last year has continued in 2021, and we are excited about our growth opportunities over the near and long term.”