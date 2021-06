Alec Bradley Magic Toast Box Pressed Gran Toro will be an exclusive for attendees of the PCA trade show and limited to 1000 Boxes. The new cigar comes in boxes of 24 and is an homage to the original launch of the Magic Toast line. The original Magic Toast was a mystery cigar that you could only get the scoop on if you came to their booth at IPCPR (PCA) that year (2018). There was no information given about the cigar before-hand and it was their way to incentivize retailers to attend that show.