Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

edglentoday.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. Four groups complained to data protection authorities in France, Austria, Greece, Italy and the U.K....

www.edglentoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Lawsuits#Ap#Clearview Ai#The European Union#Eu#The New York Times#Western#Privacy International#Digital Human Rights#American#Californians#Venmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Greece
News Break
Data Privacy
News Break
Google
Country
China
Related
Internetharrisondaily.com

EU court leaves Facebook more exposed to privacy challenges

LONDON (AP) — Facebook is subject to EU privacy challenges from watchdogs in any of the bloc's member states, not just its lead regulator in Ireland, the bloc's top court ruled Tuesday, in a ruling …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Irish civil rights group to file privacy lawsuit over online ads

BRUSSELS, June 16 (Reuters) - The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) on Wednesday will file a lawsuit in a German court against IAB Tech Lab for allegedly breaching EU privacy rules. At issue is real-time bidding systems, the core of today’s online advertising industry and through which companies such...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

European Court Ruling Opens Door for Privacy Action Ramp-Up

Ruling allows for such authorities to pursue privacy violations. and other companies subject to Europe’s data protection regime could face heightened privacy enforcement in the wake of a court ruling on regulatory oversight within the bloc. The Tuesday ruling from the European Union’s Court of Justice opened the door for...
Lawlawstreetmedia.com

Consumers Denied Preliminary Injunction in Clearview AI Privacy Litigation

Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman declined the plaintiffs’ request to preliminarily enjoin Clearview AI’s business practices in a sweeping multidistrict litigation alleging that the company and other defendants scraped billions of images from the internet, scanned them, and catalogued individuals’ unique biometric identifiers for commercial use. Monday’s four-page opinion determined that the consumers failed to demonstrate a likelihood of irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open on a positive note Monday, with optimism about vaccine rollouts and central bank stimulus likely to offer some support. The head of the EU drug regulator's COVID-19 task force said on Sunday that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine had a favorable risk-benefit profile for all age groups and particularly for those aged over 60.
Businessnewcannabisventures.com

European Cannabis Company Sanity Group Raises $44.2 Million

Berlin, June 15, 2021 – Berlin-based cannabis start-up Sanity Group announced today it has closed a $44.2M USD Series A financing round with new investment led by Swiss venture capital firm Redalpine along with US-based Navy Capital and SOJE Capital. GMPVC also participated in the round. This represents the largest...
RetailSilicon Republic

Enterprise Ireland firms saw steady exports in ‘challenging’ year

There was a slight rise in exports in 2020, but companies supported by the State agency expect growth of 8pc this year as economies begin to reopen. Companies supported by Enterprise Ireland saw exports remain steady in the face of a global pandemic. Overall, these Irish businesses recorded exports of...
InternetTechCrunch

LinkedIn formally joins EU Code on hate speech takedowns

In statement today, the European Commission announced that the professional social network has joined the EU’s Code of Conduct on Countering Illegal Hate Speech Online, with justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, welcoming LinkedIn’s (albeit tardy) participation, and adding in a statement that the code “is and will remain an important tool in the fight against hate speech, including within the framework established by digital services legislation”.
InternetWNMT AM 650

LinkedIn signs up to EU code against online hate speech

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – LinkedIn on Friday signed up to the European Union’s voluntary code of conduct to combat illegal hate speech online, joining its parent Microsoft, Facebook and Google’s YouTube. The move comes as social media and online platforms face a raft of legislative proposals on both sides of the...
Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

Vaccine passports challenged by data privacy and security implications

With the ongoing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe and the broader U.S. economy preparing to reopen, the question of international travel has become a topic of debate. Managing a safe return to travel has been top of mind for many, and as a result, apps that aim to verify travelers’ vaccination status are quickly rolling out—and have already been adopted by some airlines.
Technologymeadowlakenow.com

Facial recognition use by Liberals raises issues, says B.C.’s privacy commissioner

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s information and privacy commissioner says he’s considering launching an investigation into the use of facial recognition technology by the Liberal Party of Canada. Michael McEvoy says he is reviewing a request the Canadian Civil Liberties Association made to the federal Liberals to stop using facial recognition...
BusinessSCL.org

European Commission investigates conduct by Google in the online adtech sector

Commission to consider if Google is distorting competition by restricting access by third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps, while reserving such data for its own use. The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Google has violated EU competition rules...
LawTech Dirt

Top EU Court Rules Online Platforms Are Not Liable For Copyright Infringements Of User Uploads, Unless They Actively Intervene

One of the most contentious areas of Internet law is the extent to which sites are responsible for the actions of their users. One issue concerns user-uploaded materials: if these infringe on copyright, should the platform be held responsible too? The EU's highest court, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), has just ruled on two cases touching on this question. One concerned the posting of music recordings to YouTube, while the other involved medical textbooks published by Elsevier, which appeared on some filesharing sites. Both cases were before the Federal Court of Justice in Germany, which asked the CJEU to provide guidance on the liability of online platforms as regards to copyright materials posted by users. The basic decision is straightforward (pdf), explained here by the court's press release:
MarketsCoinDesk

EU to Designate Bank of Spain, Securities Regulator for Crypto Oversight: Report

The European Union is set to designate the Bank of Spain and stock-market regulator CNMV to oversee crypto assets in the country, Cinco Dias reported. A draft revision of the EU's proposed regulation of markets in crypto assets, known as MiCA, designates the two to oversee crypto activity in Spain alongside the European Central Bank, the Spanish financial newspaper said June 21, citing a working document to which it had access.
Internetslashdot.org

International coalition joins the call to ban 'surveillance advertising'

An international coalition of consumer protection, digital and civil rights organizations and data protection experts has added its voice to growing calls for a ban on what’s been billed as “surveillance-based advertising.” The objection is to a form of digital advertising that relies upon a massive apparatus of background data processing that sucks in information about individuals as they browse and use services to create profiles, which are then used to determine which ads to serve (via multiparticipant processes like the high-speed auctions known as real-time bidding). The EU’s lead data protection supervisor previously called for a ban on targeted advertising that relies upon pervasive tracking — warning over a multitude of associated rights risks. Last fall the EU parliament also urged tighter rules on behavioral ads. Back in March, a U.S. coalition of privacy, consumer, competition and civil rights groups also took collective aim at microtargeting.
Technologylexblog.com

French Data Protection Authority CNIL Issues Cross-Border Data Transfer Framework

CNIL, the Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés, which is France’s Data Protection Authority, publishes framework to deal with post-Schrems II cross border transfers following the European Data Protection Board’s final guidelines on supplemental transfer measures:. Step 1. Inventory your transfers (involve: DPO, information systems department, purchasing department, operational...