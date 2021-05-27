Two soccer goals honor retired Pine Street principal

After the retirement of Pine Street Elementary Principal Jennifer Moushegian in the spring of 2019, the Wayland Intermediate PTO purchased two soccer goals in honor of her dedication and service to the school system and specifically Pine Street Elementary. However, because of COVID restrictions, they had been unable to present this gift to her until this week. WIPTO members and current and former Pine Street students presented Ms. Moushegian with a plaque that has been placed on the playground, near the soccer goals,