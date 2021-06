BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has presented Fredi Bobic as its head of sport. The underperforming club hopes he will be the one to help it finally make good on big investments from financier Lars Windhorst. Bobic had five years of success with Eintracht Frankfurt but he faces a big challenge in replicating that at Hertha. Bobic says “we shouldn’t speak of huge goals right at the start." Hertha only narrowly escaped relegation last season and has been struggling to meet expectations since Windhorst first backed the club in June 2019.