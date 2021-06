The president said he considers the ex-captain “like a son”; as for Zidane: “I fought for him to stay, I didn’t read his letter, I don’t think he wrote it”. In less than a month, Real Madrid lost two of their most influential figures: Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos. For different reasons, the departures of both men were underscored by disputes and with Florentino Pérez in the middle. In his interview on Onda Cero’s El Transistor programme, the president spoke highly of both Zidane and Ramos and left the door open for them to return one day as well as giving his account of what happened in both cases.