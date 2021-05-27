Cancel
Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world

By Jak Connor
If you happened to look out at the night sky last night at the right time you would have seen an incredible blood supermoon. — A once in 2.5-year event occurred last night as the Earth passed in-between the Sun and the Moon, causing the shadow of Earth to be casted on the Moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ClxL_0aD6pNqr00

The total lunar eclipse occurred at different times all around the globe, and what skywatchers would have seen depends on your location as well. Luckily, many people around the world managed to snap some incredible images of the Flower Moon, showing off what people saw in different locations. So, why does the Moon appear red when Earth's shadow is casted on it?

The light that is coming from the Sun is bending around Earth and moving through Earth's atmosphere. The Sun's rays are red, and when they pass through Earth's atmosphere, all of the shorter blue wavelengths are filtered out, leaving the long red ones to be seen on the surface of the Moon. Below you will find images of the Flower Moon from around the world. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Indonesia

Santa Monica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkigJ_0aD6pNqr00

Christchurch, New Zealand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQdfo_0aD6pNqr00

Time-lapse from Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmEwU_0aD6pNqr00

Chile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebvVX_0aD6pNqr00

Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT4mf_0aD6pNqr00

Philippines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKSqd_0aD6pNqr00

Oregon View

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAdnW_0aD6pNqr00

California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfMNK_0aD6pNqr00

