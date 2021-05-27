Blood supermoon lunar eclipse photographed from all around the world

If you happened to look out at the night sky last night at the right time you would have seen an incredible blood supermoon. — A once in 2.5-year event occurred last night as the Earth passed in-between the Sun and the Moon, causing the shadow of Earth to be casted on the Moon.

The total lunar eclipse occurred at different times all around the globe, and what skywatchers would have seen depends on your location as well. Luckily, many people around the world managed to snap some incredible images of the Flower Moon, showing off what people saw in different locations. So, why does the Moon appear red when Earth's shadow is casted on it?

The light that is coming from the Sun is bending around Earth and moving through Earth's atmosphere. The Sun's rays are red, and when they pass through Earth's atmosphere, all of the shorter blue wavelengths are filtered out, leaving the long red ones to be seen on the surface of the Moon. Below you will find images of the Flower Moon from around the world. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Indonesia

Santa Monica

Christchurch, New Zealand

Time-lapse from Mexico

Chile

Australia

Philippines

Oregon View

California

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.