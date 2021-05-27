Partly Cloudy and Warm Today. A Cold Front Brings Thunderstorm Chances and a Very Nice, Sunny, Cool Holiday Weekend

Partly cloudy today with winds from the SW at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 88 with a low tonight of 71. A cold front will move through the mid-south early Friday morning bringing a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The most likely time period for thunderstorms will be during the morning hours. Some storms could be strong, but I think due to the early morning timing, chances for severe storms are low. Friday’s high will be in the lower 80’s with winds from the North at 10-15 mph. Our low Friday night will fall into the upper 50’s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the middle 70’s, lows in the middle 50’s, with winds from the North at 10-15 mph. Sunny on Sunday with highs in the middle 70’s and lows in the upper 50’s. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80’s and lows in the middle 60’s. Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the middle 80’s, lows in the middle 60’s, and a 20% chance for afternoon showers. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80’s and a 30% chance for showers.