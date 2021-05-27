Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Partly Cloudy and Warm Today. A Cold Front Brings Thunderstorm Chances and a Very Nice, Sunny, Cool Holiday Weekend

desotocountynewsroom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartly cloudy today with winds from the SW at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 88 with a low tonight of 71. A cold front will move through the mid-south early Friday morning bringing a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The most likely time period for thunderstorms will be during the morning hours. Some storms could be strong, but I think due to the early morning timing, chances for severe storms are low. Friday’s high will be in the lower 80’s with winds from the North at 10-15 mph. Our low Friday night will fall into the upper 50’s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the middle 70’s, lows in the middle 50’s, with winds from the North at 10-15 mph. Sunny on Sunday with highs in the middle 70’s and lows in the upper 50’s. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80’s and lows in the middle 60’s. Partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the middle 80’s, lows in the middle 60’s, and a 20% chance for afternoon showers. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80’s and a 30% chance for showers.

www.desotocountynewsroom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Cold Front#Early Morning#Night Time#Showers#Winds#Highs#Severe Storms#Fall#Lows#Memorial Day#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Olive Branch, MSdesotocountynewsroom.com

Mostly Cloudy with a Chance for Isolated Thunderstorms

Mostly cloudy today but partly sunny at times with winds from the South at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 78 with a low tonight of 64. We will have a 40% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon. The NWS has the metro area in a MARGINAL Risk category for the possibility of strong storms this afternoon.
East Texas, PAKTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today, Slight chance rain

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with mild temperatures in the 60s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Today looks pretty nice with only a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. Most of East Texas will be dry today with temperatures reaching the lower 80s this afternoon. Partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s and back to the lower 80s by tomorrow afternoon. A slightly better chance for thunderstorms Thursday, but activity still looks to remain fairly isolated. Chances for rain will increase by the end of the week and continue off an on through the weekend.
La Crosse, WInews8000.com

Partly Cloudy & Seasonably Cool Tonight -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 56F / Wednesday’s Forecast High: 80F…. What a great start to June today with pleasant highs in the mid 70s to low 80s… and very low humidity. Small chance for a sprinkle through sunset this evening south/east of La Crosse, but most areas will stay dry. Otherwise, partly cloudy tonight with seasonably cool lows ranging from the mid 40s (north/east) to mid 50s.
Environmentwymt.com

Cold front brings showers and storms before warm weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showery weather has been the calling card of this Wednesday in the mountains. And we have some more on the way before summer weather returns. We’re continuing to watch the warm front move closer to the area as we head through the evening and overnight hours. This will bring us another round of light to moderate rain for this evening and overnight. Keep that rain gear handy as lows drop back into low to middle 60s tonight.
westernmassnews.com

Nice today, pm shower; heat builds in for the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another cool and comfortable start, but like yesterday temperatures are climbing quickly with highs near 80 this afternoon. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy, and an approaching warm front may kick off a few showers. Most of today will be dry however. Tonight...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Nice today, pm shower; heat builds in for the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another cool and comfortable start out there this morning with temperatures in the 40's, but like yesterday temperatures will climb quickly with highs near 80 this afternoon. Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy and an approaching warm front may spark a few showers this afternoon. Most of today will be dry however.
Environmentweathernationtv.com

Potential for Severe Storms in the Northwest

A dominating ridge of high pressure centered over California will finally flatten through the end of this week as a few weak waves of energy move onshore in the Northwest. One of these shortwave impulses will help to bring enough energy to the region to lead to chances for a few severe storms Thursday and Friday.