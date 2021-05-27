Playtech Refocuses Ahead Of Crucial 2021 H2

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Tekmar Group PLC - provider of technology and services for offshore energy markets - Hires Derek Bulmer as new chief financial officer. Sue Hurst, the current CFO, steps down from the role on Tuesday but will remain on the board for a transition period. Bulmer was CFO and in-house counsel for AIM-listed radiation detection technology firm Kromek Group PLC from 2010 until last year. Prior to Kromek, he had worked at brick maker Ibstock PLC, among other employers. Tekmar also announced its annual results on Tuesday. For the 12 months ended March 31, it swung to pretax loss of GBP2.5 million from a profit of GBP2.0 million the year before, on revenue which declined 29% to GBP29.1 million from GBP40.9 million.