7 Movies Like Cruella You Must See
A prequel to the 1996 film ‘101 Dalmatians,’ ‘Cruella’ is a comedy-drama film that tells the origin story of the eponymous iconic Disney villainess. It follows a young Estella “Cruella” de Vil, as she tries to pursue her dream of becoming a successful fashion designer during the 70s. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay penned by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The titular character was first introduced in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel ‘The Hundred and One Dalmatians’ and has become an iconic pop culture figure.thecinemaholic.com