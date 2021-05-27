Cancel
Gambling

BtoBet Consolidates African Position With Additional Managed Services

By Editorial Policy
inkedin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an agreement that will “further consolidate” BtoBet’s position in the African igaming sector, the platform provider will now offer an expanded array of managed services through STM Gaming, its certified partner in Africa. The expanded services, according to BtoBet, would make it easier for operators to enter the African...

