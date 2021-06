Error 0x80242fff is generally faced by Windows users when they’re trying to install a Windows Update. Given how important Windows updates are, it is key for users to be aware of relevant errors. Error 0x80242fff is most often faced by users when they are trying to upgrade their system from Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 or when there are any corrupted Windows update components, and since the error window doesn’t show a lot of information about its origins, it can be a little difficult to pin it down and solve it. Thus, today we will be discussing some quick fixes you can try and give a shot if you are facing error 0x80242fff while installing a Windows update.