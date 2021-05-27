Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

longbeachlocalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday at 11:36pm Long Beach police officers were dispatch to reports of a man with a gun near 52nd and Pacific in North Long Beach. When LBPD officers arrived the saw a man with a rifle, the suspect allegedly shot at police and they returned fire. The man reportedly called 911 and told them he had a baby with him and is going to shoot everyone. LBPD SWAT was also dispatched to the scene. The man with the gun was then taken into custody around 1:30am. Details were not immediately available and the investigation is on-going.

