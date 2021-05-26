newsbreak-logo
ComeOn Group Launch Streamer Platform WeSpin

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComeOn Group has launched its WeSpin offering, a wholly in-house created casino streamer platform that aims to reach out to a new player audience of youthful casino streamers. The company hopes to bridge the gap between operator and client with the platform, which intends to reach players on streaming services “in a new and innovative way.”

