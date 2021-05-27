Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Solskjær’s lack of a cohesive attacking structure has been brutally exposed

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if David de Gea had converted his penalty in the shootout against Villarreal? How much difference would it have made had he scored on Wednesday and Gerónimo Rulli had been the goalkeeper to miss from the spot? Was that it, that one kick, 4.5% of a penalty shootout, was that all that determined whether this season could be considered a success or not for Manchester United? How absurd it should all come down to the capacity of one goalkeeper to beat another.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Busby
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Pogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Sheffield United#Europa League#Penalty Shootout#Belief Systems#Psg#Rb Leipzig#European#Spanish#Ajax#Recap#Sevilla#Crystal Palace#West Bromwich Albion#Perhaps United#United And Sporting#Paris Saint Germain#Well Organised Opponents#Consistent Success#Poorer Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Fan View: Has Osimhen’s maiden season at Napoli been a success?

Goal readers have had their say and popular opinion has it that the Nigeria international impressed in his first season in Naples. Victor Osimhen’s maiden season at Serie A outfit Napoli has been nothing short of a success, according to Goal readers. The 22-year-old was hugely impressive at Royal Charleroi...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Solskjær’s new United in striking contrast to heroes of 2017 final

To scan Manchester United’s XI for their triumphant Europa League 2017 final against Ajax is to land in another age. José Mourinho was the manager, Marouane Fellaini his No 10, Antonio Valencia the captain and right-back, Daley Blind a left-sided central defender, Paul Pogba the No 8, and Marcus Rashford centre-forward. The latter two illuminate how the United story has moved on.
Premier Leaguenewsatw.com

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Xhaka, Pochettino, Dybala, Niguez, Wijnaldum

Chelsea are ready to re-sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer with the Italian club prepared to listen to offers for the 28-year-old Belgian to ease their financial concerns. (Mail) Paris St-Germain are determined to keep Mauricio Pochettino as manager with Real Madrid joining Tottenham in trying to secure...
UEFAfutaa.com

⚽ UEFA Champions League 2020/21 top scorers

Erling Haaland finished the 2020/21 Champions League as the top scorer. The Borussia Dortmund forward scored 10 goals, as his side reached the semi-finals of the competition, where they lost to Manchester City. PSG's Kylian Mbappe was second behind the Norwegian, while his teammate, Neymar was third with six goals.
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Kante, Messi, Ronaldo: Who will win 2021 Ballon d’Or?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have almost exclusively held the Ballon d’Or between them over the past 13 years. Luka Modric temporarily broke the duopoly in 2018, only for Messi to claim the prestigious individual accolade for a record-breaking sixth time a year later. The 2020 Ballon d’Or was cancelled...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea identify Romelu Lukaku as priority striker target

Exclusive - Chelsea have identified Inter striker Romelu Lukaku as their top centre-forward target this summer, with Thomas Tuchel and Roman Abramovich both keen to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge seven years after he was sold to Everton. Despite spending heavily on attacking players like Timo Werner, Kai...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

❓Five big questions after the Champions League final 🤔

Chelsea are champions of Europe for the second time. Kai Havertz scored the only goal as the Blues saw off Manchester City in Porto. Pep Guardiola is no stranger to overthinking on the big stage. After losing twice to Thomas Tuchel already with two defensive midfielders and then with one...
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Aguero to join Barcelona

The striker leaves the Etihad with his place in the pantheon of City greats confirmed having won 15 major trophies during his ten-year stay, including five Premier League titles. He has scored 260 goals in 390 games for City – more than any other player in the club’s history. Aguero...
Premier League90min.com

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez to push for move to Man Utd

Saul Niguez is keen to push for a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer with Manchester United top of his list of preferred destinations. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the Spain international and the news he could be available for as 'little' as £40m will be music to the ears of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Premier Leaguesquawka.com

Pep Guardiola’s striker paradox, and the perfect man to solve it

Pep Guardiola lost the 2021 Champions League final, in part, because of an error in his team-selection. The oft-parroted line is that a lack of a defensive midfielder cost him. Were Fernandinho or Rodri in the starting XI, then surely City would have triumphed? Now, perhaps this is true, but it wasn’t the selection error that cost Guardiola the game.
Premier Leaguefootball-espana.net

Mauricio Pochettino has been on Real Madrid’s radar for years

History repeats itself, note Marca. Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid days after leading the club to the Champions League in 2018, leaving the football world stunned and Madrid’s hierarchy looking for a successor. In response, they moved to bring in Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, then in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.
UEFABiloxi Sun Herald

Barcelona brings defender Eric Garcia home from Man City

Barcelona continued Tuesday to boost its squad with free transfers as the club tries to bounce back from disappointing seasons, signing defender Eric Garcia a day after adding Sergio Agüero to its attack. Garcia joined Agüero in leaving Manchester City days after losing the Champions League final. They both arrive...