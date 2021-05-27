K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

BTS is the Korean boy band that has quickly taken over the world in the last few years. The boy band is known by some other names such as the Bangtan Boys and debuted back in 2013. They comprise of seven members: Jungkook, Rap Monster, Jimin, V, J - Hope, Jin, and Suga. Today on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021, BTS collaborated with McDonald's across the world to bring about the BTS meal. Following the huge success of the Travis Scott meal, Mcdonald's realized that they could create huge publicity and increase sales by collaborating with big names in media. The BTS meal is no exception and will undoubtedly bring about just as much hype if not more than any of the previous collaborations.