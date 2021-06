The Lady Knights softball team got a pair of important wins, defeating Hopkins 4-2 on May 17 and Blaine 9-6 on May 19. STMA started off trailing Hopkins 1-0 after the first inning of action on May 17. The Lady Knights rallied to tie the game at 1-1 in the second inning on a home run by Khendal Johnson. After grabbing a 2-1 lead, the Lady Knights gave up another run to make it 2-2 in the fifth.