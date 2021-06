Local baseball fields are filled with the sound of pinging bats once again, and so far this spring the Hutchinson Tigers have played above-.500 ball. As of May 7, Hutch held a 7-5 record and were 5-2 in the Wright County Conference East, good enough for the top spot in the standings, but not by much. As teams knock off the rust after missing all of last year, the competition among conference rivals has been equal, with four other teams besides the Tigers that have won five conference games or more to put them slightly above .500.