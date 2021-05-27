Cancel
A.M. Roundup: Free college raffle starts for newly vaccinated teens

By williamtstokes
Albany Times Union (blog)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren and teenagers aged 12 to 17 who receive COVID-19 vaccinations over the next six weeks — or have already been vaccinated — can enter a weekly raffle to receive free tuition and housing for any public four-year college or university in New York, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. (TU)

blog.timesunion.com
