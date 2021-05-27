Former New York Times food editor is the most important food writer I’ve ever heard of.life

L’industrie, in my humble opinion the best pizzeria in the city, recently reopened in Brooklyn. I was there celebrating on opening night with Pam Yung, cult-favorite baker and head chef at Flor London. Of all the pizza joints in the city, how do we decide which one to walk into on a given day and who are we supporting when we choose where to eat? A bit of research on this question led me to Polonsky and Friends, the design studio behind Flor. Most recently, founder Anna Polonsky, along with photographer Teddy Wolff, started a new project in the food world, one which highlights New York City’s independent food makers. New Yorkers love chefs and restaurant culture. But the pandemic has brought about a new relationship with artisanal food, one in which we seek people who are making carefully sourced small batch items, often outside of the restaurant world. Polonsky and Wolff’s newsletter, The Deli, finds these individuals for us as “an ode to the artisanal food makers of New York.”