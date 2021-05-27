Cancel
The Triangle’s Best. Here is The News & Observer 2021 All-Area high school football team

By Langston Wertz Jr.
 6 days ago

Two players who helped their teams get to N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship games are The News & Observer’s high school football players of the year. Rolesville quarterback Byrum Brown is the newspaper’s Offensive Player of the Year. Brown, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior, threw for 1,879 yards and 20 touchdowns. He ran for 603 yards and 10 touchdowns and was a finalist for the inaugural N.C. High School Heisman award.

