Op-Ed: Home Porting, Cruise lines, and the Caribbean

The cruise industry, which has been in a state of pandemic-imposed suspension since March 2020, is planning a gradual return beginning in June and July 2021 with select itineraries and a limited number of ships sailing in Alaska, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, the Galapagos and select regions of Europe—such as Greece, Turkey, Italy, and Iceland—that have already opened to American travelers. Certain river itineraries are returning as well as leaders in the European Union announced that fully vaccinated travelers from low-incidence countries will be welcome to visit the E.U. for tourism this summer. Some countries, such as France and Spain, have already indicated that vaccinated U.S. travelers will be welcome.