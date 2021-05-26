newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Op-Ed: Home Porting, Cruise lines, and the Caribbean

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 5 days ago

Will the decision by several U.S. cruise lines to home port in the Caribbean this summer become a permanent fixture, or is it just a temporary work around?. The widespread suspicion that it is the latter, was succinctly voiced in one recent online posting on Tribune242’s website in The Bahamas: “These cruise people aren’t coming here because we’re such an attractive destination to home port in. They’re coming here because they think we’re a bunch of dummies who will do anything they say, and they don’t have to put up with ironclad safety travel restrictions.”

stjohnsource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruise Industry#Cruise Companies#Royal Caribbean#Cdc#Norwegian Cruise Line#Msc#Viking Cruises#Caribbean Council#Caribbean Ports#Cruise Lines#Cruise Itineraries#Cruise Passengers#Cruise Visitors#Caribbean Waters#Caribbean Tourism#Home Porting Arrangements#Summer Itineraries#U S Ports End#Bahamas
Related
Industryroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean finalized a port agreement with Port Canaveral so it can start test cruises

One of the major requirements before test cruises can begin looks to be a step closer for Royal Caribbean. One of the mandates included in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan for cruise ships to be able to restart sailings from the United States is for each line to secure agreements with port and health authorities in the U.S. cities they plan to visit.
technewsvision.com

Royal Caribbean cancels cruise line arranged to withdraw from Israel

A major cruise line won’t cruise out of Israel this summer. A representative for Royal Caribbean affirmed to Fox News that it has “changed the course” for a line of trips planned to leave from Israel. The organization refered to the current unrest in the area as the reason for this change.
shermanstravel.com

Cruise Lines Announce Summer 2021 Return to the Caribbean, Alaska, Galapagos, and Europe

The cruise industry, which has been in a state of pandemic-imposed suspension since March 2020, is planning a gradual return beginning in June and July 2021 with select itineraries and a limited number of ships sailing in Alaska, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, the Galapagos and select regions of Europe—such as Greece, Turkey, Italy, and Iceland—that have already opened to American travelers. Certain river itineraries are returning as well as leaders in the European Union announced that fully vaccinated travelers from low-incidence countries will be welcome to visit the E.U. for tourism this summer. Some countries, such as France and Spain, have already indicated that vaccinated U.S. travelers will be welcome.
Miami, FLsflcn.com

Chefs of the Caribbean brings the Caribbean to homes around the world

[MIAMI] – You can enjoy a Caribbean lifestyle no matter where you live, and Chefs of the Caribbean has everything you need to do so. The brand’s recently enhanced website offers Caribbean-inspired accessories, apparel, food, books and more. Giving visitors the opportunity to discover and enjoy the fascinating Caribbean culture.
Posted by
Orlando Sentinel

Port Everglades gets OK to pursue talks with Disney Cruise Line for year-round terminal

Disney Cruise Line is shopping for a second year-round Florida home, and now it can enter into discussions with Port Everglades after a vote from the Broward County Commission on Tuesday. “They have the opportunity to establish this as home,” said Port Everglades CEO Jonathan Daniels to the commission. “Their other home is Port Canaveral because of the proximity to Orlando and to the parks. ...
eatsleepcruise.com

Royal Caribbean Receives CDC Approval for Test Cruise

We now know the date for the first simulated voyage in the United States!. Royal Caribbean Receives CDC Approval for Test Cruise. For now, it appears Royal Caribbean International will be the first cruise line to test its new health and safety protocols on Freedom of the Seas. The good...
TravelPulse

Three Carnival Cruise Line Port Agreements Gain CDC Approval

Carnival Corporation today announced that it has received the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) approval of its Phase 2A Port Agreements for PortMiami, Port of Galveston and Port Canaveral. All three are key homeports for Carnival Cruise Line and the company plans to concentrate its energies on...
LifestyleKilleen Daily Herald

Your guide to when the major cruise lines are starting up again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Here's a list of current dates of suspensions in place by major cruise lines, and the earliest dates those cruise lines are scheduled to resume departures from ports in the United States. Several cruise lines operating in Europe and Asia resumed services last fall but suspended...
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean will restart cruises in Alaska in summer 2021

Royal Caribbean announced it will restart cruises this summer to Alaska. A day after Congress passed new legislation to send to the President to get around Canada's cruise ban, Royal Caribbean Group confirmed plans to restart cruises to Alaska beginning in July 2021. Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises ships...
newsverses.com

Norwegian Cancels Summer season Crusing from Dominican Republic

For the second time in lower than per week, Norwegian Cruise Strains (NCL) has canceled its summer season sailings from a Caribbean island. Citing challenges round crewing its ships returning to service, Norwegian Cruise Line canceled its sailings out of La Romana, Dominican Republic, this summer season, two days after canceling the Norwegian Pleasure’s season from Montego Bay, Jamaica, in accordance with our sister publication Journey Weekly.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Frontier Airlines launches Montego Bay-Miami Service

The launch of Montego Bay service and four more routes by Frontier later this summer will bring its network at MIA to a total of 33 destinations – its highest number ever at the airport. On May 28, representatives from Frontier Airlines, Miami-Dade County and Jamaica hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
LifestylePosted by
Newsweek

How to Be a Cruise Ship Volunteer Passenger for Trial Voyages

New guidelines for cruise lines preparing to conduct trial trips in U.S. waters, with volunteer passengers aboard, were released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All volunteer passengers must meet several requirements to join a test cruise, including being at least 18 years old. They must...
Public Healthnews4sanantonio.com

CDC green lights cruise operator at some U.S. ports

Carnival Cruise Line has the greenlight to set sail soon with passengers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on parts of Carnival's plans to restart operations from three home ports in Texas and Florida. Port Miami, port Canaveral and port of Galveston have all agreed to...
Industrytravelweek.ca

CLIA on the resumption of cruises and bypassing of Canadian ports

TORONTO — The cruise industry’s recovery has grown leaps and bounds in recent weeks, with several cruise lines announcing resumption of service from both U.S. and non-U.S. ports. Royal Caribbean, Crystal, Celebrity and Holland America will all be offering cruises from the Caribbean and the Mediterranean this summer, a major...