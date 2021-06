Environment, social and governance (ESG) investing is rapidly evolving and soaring—in popularity, performance and tools. But will it make a difference in corporate behavior?. Investing is no longer just about financial returns. It’s about the link between those returns and the impact of that business on society in both the short and long term. It’s about reducing the carbon footprint to “net zero.” It’s about how corporates treat all their stakeholders, from employees to customers, suppliers, investors, and their wider community. It’s about diversity and equity across all levels of their organizations.