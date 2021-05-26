Green hydrogen seen fuelling heavy trucks and buses by 2030
Long heralded as the clean energy fuel of the future that will play a key role in decarbonization, attractive hydrogen prices could finally be in sight. Green hydrogen – the cleanest form of the fuel – is approaching cost competitiveness for heavy trucking, buses and remote power, and could be commercially viable in transportation by 2030, according to a study commissioned by Australia’s government-backed Clean Energy Finance Corp.www.jwnenergy.com