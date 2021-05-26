Green hydrogen seen fuelling heavy trucks and buses by 2030

GE Gas Power and IHI Corp. (Tokyo) announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed for collaborative development of gas turbine business roadmap (Ammonia Roadmap). The Ammonia Roadmap will support the use of ammonia as a carbon-free fuel to lower carbon emissions in both existing and new gas turbines. According to the MOU, both companies will conduct advanced research on the marketplace volume of ammonia as well as feasibility studies for ammonia as feedstock for gas turbine power plant installations in Japan and across Asia.