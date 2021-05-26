Cancel
Green hydrogen seen fuelling heavy trucks and buses by 2030

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong heralded as the clean energy fuel of the future that will play a key role in decarbonization, attractive hydrogen prices could finally be in sight. Green hydrogen – the cleanest form of the fuel – is approaching cost competitiveness for heavy trucking, buses and remote power, and could be commercially viable in transportation by 2030, according to a study commissioned by Australia’s government-backed Clean Energy Finance Corp.

