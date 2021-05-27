Core Web Vitals Means Deciding What Add-ons are Necessary

Can you believe May has almost come and gone? Me either! You’ve made it through transitioning from teaching online and face-to-face, STAAR testing failures, and students who love to email you at 11:03 p.m. asking for instructions on that assignment that’s due tomorrow morning. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that this year has been a rollercoaster and some of you are still waiting for the ride down. Stop and give yourself a much-deserved pat on the back.