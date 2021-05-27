Cancel
Core Web Vitals Means Deciding What Add-ons are Necessary

By Roger Montti
Searchengine Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle’s Martin Splitt discussed the value of being flexible enough to replacing a plugin or add-on if it cannot be adapted to scoring better in core web vitals. “If someone is in a situation where they’re using various different tools, add-ons, apps and plugins to make their user experience “better” or upsell the user or whatever it is and those tools aren’t making the changes… and they can’t implement them differently… should they be looking at different solutions?”

