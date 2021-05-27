Cancel
Involved in a Semi-Truck Accident? Here’s What You Should Immediately Do

By Allen Brown
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
A semi-truck accident can be very serious and traumatic. It can result in catastrophic injuries and the process for filing legal claims can be confusing. Even if you already have experience with a car accident, you should know that a semi-truck accident often has different legal regulations than a regular car accident.

In many cases, a person is severely injured and they require immediate medical help, as well as help from their lawyers. If you are curious about this topic, please continue reading. Here you will find out what to do if you get involved in a semi-truck accident. Follow this guide and you will have the best chances for a safe recovery.

If you were fortunate enough to suffer from only minor injuries, there are still some steps you should take to help you proceed with your everyday life. Also, if your loved one has been injured in a semi-truck accident there are many things you can do to preserve their legal options following a crash.

Without further ado, let’s find out what you should do right after the crash.

Contact Your Lawyer

If you were hurt or lost someone in a semi-truck accident you should definitely turn to an experienced lawyer. Many law firms specialize in handling these specific types of claims. A semi-truck can weigh around 80.000 pounds and the crash can often cause severe and fatal injuries. However, there are often multiple parties to be blamed for the crash, and Las Vegas truck accident lawyer Michael C.Kane claims that you can seek compensation for all your losses, including injuries and property damage. Basically, a good lawyer with the right skills and resources can demand justice for the crash victims and sue large trucking businesses. It’s also important to find a lawyer who is compassionate and who will give you the best advice possible for your situation.

Semi-truck accidents can be legally complicated, so it’s not advisable to deal with them on your own. First of all, they often cause very serious injuries, even death. Second, they are more complicated than car crashes. You see, when two cars are involved in an accident, the only parties involved are the drivers and the insurance companies. However, a semi-truck accident involves many different parties (for example – the trucking company, the truck owner, the drivers, the cargo loaders, etc.). Also, determining liability in these situations can be very challenging and complex. This is the reason why hiring a good lawyer is your best option. Make sure you contact them as soon as possible after the accident. They can conduct the investigation and help you get the full compensation for as long as you need to recover.

Having an accident isn’t just physically painful. It’s also a huge stress that can turn your whole life upside-down. Dealing with this trauma and anxiety can be very difficult and the last thing you need is to worry about the money. You may have expensive medical bills or you may need to get some time off work to recover. Don’t worry. A good attorney will help you get your life back together and move on.

Seek Medical Attention

If an accident wasn’t severe, you may easily think that you didn’t get hurt and therefore you don’t need medical attention. Still, it’s important to call the ambulance. Only they can evaluate the health conditions of all the passengers, including yourself. You see, many injuries don’t show immediate symptoms and they can be quite dangerous. For example, you will unlikely notice internal bleeding and only a doctor will be able to diagnose and treat it properly. Make sure you request a full medical evaluation once you arrive at the hospital. These injuries can be tricky and it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Call The Police

If you were involved in a semi-truck accident, it’s absolutely essential to call the police. Calling 911 should be enough in most situations but, if you are on a highway, a dispatcher may route your call to emergency responders or local law enforcement. Make sure you inform them on how many people are involved in a crash, how many people are severely injured, and if you need multiple ambulances sent to your aid.

People often make a mistake and avoid calling the police if the accident seems minor. Whatever you think, always call the police anyway and ensure you get a police report. You may not be aware of this, but having a police report is crucial. It’s the best evidence and documentation of the crash and it’s important to have accurate records of all the parties involved.

Here were some suggestions to keep in mind should you ever be involved in a semi-truck accident. Your health and well-being should always be the number one for you, so make sure you follow this guide and be responsible for yourself and other people.

The post Involved in a Semi-Truck Accident? Here's What You Should Immediately Do appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

