Latest Innovations in the Dental Industry

With the advancements in the fields of science and technology, almost every industry has achieved feats in innovation and ease of use. In the healthcare sector, R&D conducted to create viable medical devices and treatments has indeed led to remarkable enhancements in the fields of medicine and surgery.

The dental industry has made huge progress in terms of technology and innovations, especially in the last couple of years. Your childhood nightmare of sitting on a big frightening dental chair along with an exasperated dentist forcing you to open your mouth is finally over!

Here is a list of a few innovations that are making huge waves in the dental industry by facilitating both patients and dentists while making the recovery process swift and painless.

1. Teledentistry

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, strict lockdown measures have been imposed to control the spread. Physically visiting the dentist’s clinic is risky during this pandemic crisis. Teledentistry uses a combination of telehealth technologies to help treat patients with dental conditions remotely. While dental surgeries or procedures might not be possible, using teledentistry can indeed help with preventing or slowing down the uncomfortable symptoms experienced due to the dental condition.

However, if the issue needs to be resolved through an in-person visit, then the patient is referred to a local dentist for further evaluation. Teledentistry helps in providing proper medical assistance to people living far away or in remote areas. Furthermore, people with disabilities might find it difficult to travel 10 miles to seek treatment. You can easily connect with a dentist to seek proper education on maintaining your dental hygiene and taking care of your current dental condition, understanding the problems that can appear as symptoms and recommendations for a treatment protocol to follow.

2. Electric Toothbrush

An electric toothbrush can add up to our ease even more by providing a comparatively safer and hygienic brushing experience. According to research, electric toothbrushes are more efficient in removing plaque , maintaining good oral hygiene and keeping gingivitis at bay. These smart toothbrushes have built-in timers that ensure you brush your teeth for a minimum recommended time of two minutes. Moreover, kids who are learning to develop a habit of brushing their teeth will surely enjoy using these new-age toothbrushes.

3. 3D Digital Printing

When carrying out most dental procedures, it is important to analyze the oral structures and provide solutions that match up with each individual’s unique anatomy. Modeling and shaping the teeth with precision have become relatively easier with the help of 3D printing technology. Digital orthodontic models provide a precise model that is used to make your teeth straightening aligners and save a lot of time as compared to conventional modeling techniques. Dental implants like dentures, crowns, caps, and bridges can all be 3D printed with this technology. However, the type of material used to print these implants is different from the ones used normally.

4. Laser dentistry

As the name suggests, lasers are used to treat several dental conditions ranging from removing bacteria from decaying teeth, resolving hypersensitivity issues with the gums, root canal, and teeth whitening procedures. The FDA has already approved laser dentistry as a means of treatment for treating certain dental conditions while evaluation for other conditions is still ongoing. The cost of laser treatment for a specific dental condition might vary depending on the laser procedure you opt for and the type of laser equipment used. Get your laser treatment done only from a certified dentist that will ensure your safety during the procedure and provide you with the best results while avoiding any risks.

5. Intra-oral camera

Keeping your mouth wide open for a long period with your jaws all stretched is not at all a comfortable position to be in. For this purpose, an intra-oral camera is used to assist the dentists in having a clearer view of the patient’s mouth. The camera takes several images that can easily be observed and analyzed by the dentist without causing any discomfort to the patient.

The above-mentioned innovations are a handful out of the largely mechanized dental industry in today’s world. Engineers, scientists, and dentists are working in collaboration to enhance treatments and improve the comfort of patients. It will not be an exaggeration to say that in a few years, the dental industry might completely replace how conventional dentists operate. With an increase in sophisticated digital machines and automation, it has never been easier and more precise to resolve dental issues. Imagine going to a dental clinic to get a painless treatment within minutes or getting a tooth filling that could help regenerate your teeth naturally, who knows what the future holds.

Till then, keep good care of your oral hygiene and don’t miss your appointments as an on-time check-up can help prevent many developing conditions.

