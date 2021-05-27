Cancel
The Dog Gurus Share Tips on How to Eliminate Stress When Raising Rates in Your Pet Care Center

(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — Raising rates is an inevitable part of owning a business, and oftentimes, a dreaded move to make. For those in the pet care industry, even a minor price change throws many business owners into major stress wondering if they will drive away all of their customers. As a pet care business owner, it's crucial to increase pricing to remain profitable long-term. Robin Bennett and Susan Briggs from The Dog Gurus, the #1 in staff training and business consulting group for the pet care industry, are giving tips on how to eliminate stress while raising rates.

