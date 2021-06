The trading sentiment for the Asia petrochemicals market looked balanced with supportive factors observed from the olefins sector whereas aromatics appeared toned down. Plant maintenance activities were still aplenty but some of the key highlights in the week started May 30 would be the addition of plants coming online in June, such as steam crackers from GS Caltex and LG, as well as Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical's scheduled startup of the second 10 million mt/year (200,000 b/d) crude distillation unit at its 20 million mt/year Phase 2 project.