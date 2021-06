On behalf of forwarder Kodan Solutions, Höegh Autoliners transported two heavy locomotives from Mumbai, India, to Maputo in Mozambique onboard its ro-ro vessel Höegh Seoul. A major factor in the project was the tight delivery schedule in order to meet the project deadline in Mozambique. Captain Atuldutt Sharma, Höegh Autoliners breakbulk sales manager in India, explained: “We were contacted by Kodan Solutions for an urgent request to transport heavy locomotives that would support the development of the rail network in Mozambique. By offering the most competitive transit time of 20 days in our Middle East to India and Africa liner service, we could help Kodan Solutions to meet their project deadline.”