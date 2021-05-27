Cancel
Economy

How Spark Group thrives on its promise

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Spark of Passion, Ignites the fuel for innovation, established in 2000, with a vision to be globally recognized as an eminent player in real estate development and set new benchmarks in the space of unique architecture and Innovation. Spark Group has evolved...

How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Kaitlin Zhang & Kage Spatz

It takes more courage and leadership to be a follower and to let go of one’s ego. As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Kaitlin Zhang.
Phoenix Mills, GIC set up $733 million retail and office venture

Jun. 2—BENGALURU — Mall developer Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd have entered into a partnership to establish a $733 million investment platform for retail‐led mixed‐use assets in India. GIC will acquire a significant minority stake in the portfolio of projects that will be located Mumbai and Pune.
Urban Planning Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Autodesk ,ESRI ,Bentley

Latest released the research study on Global Urban Planning Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Urban Planning Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Urban Planning Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Autodesk Inc. (United States),ESRI (United States),Bentley (United Kingdom),Lumion (Netherlands),ArcGIS Urban (India),SimWalk (Switzerland),City Form Lab (United States),Holistic City (United Kingdom),Free Sample Report + All Related.
Disruption Reshapes the Future of Logistics

Cushman & Wakefield has released its 2021 Global Logistics Outlook. The report analyzes key drivers affecting growth, global leasing dynamics and provides an outlook for the sector. North America. The North American industrial market experienced growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe, as well as more local...
Using an On-Demand Worker Platform to Thrive When Groups Return

When are groups coming back? This is undoubtedly a question on many hoteliers’ minds, but perhaps the better question is, how are you going to manage operations when they do come back?. Right now, the industry is narrowly focused on two central issues – the post-pandemic surge in leisure guests...
Digital property investment platform Stake raises $4 million in seed funding round

Helped by the UAE’s exemplary handling of the coronavirus pandemic, property transactions have soared in the Emirates with performance at pre-Covid-19 levels and exceeding 2020 in Q1 2021. Despite the slowdown feared, the real estate market is buoyant with international investors contributing to record breaking property transactions. Against this backdrop,...
Hines appoints three in Asia Pacific

Hines has made three new strategic hires in the Asia Pacific region. The firm has brought on Alysia Reilly as director and head of logistics, Australia; Sam Bisla as director and head of living, Australia; and moved Ricardo Gonzalez from Hines Mexico to Hines Australia. Reilly will lead Hines’ expansion...
What is DBS Bank up to with blockchain bonds lately?

Singapore-based DBS has launched a digital bond security token to expand its offerings to clients. DBS can operate as a digital asset exchange, while the bank launched its crypto exchange in December. The bank said that the listing will enable other clients and issuers to utilize DDEx’s infrastructure. Singapore-based multinational...
Singapore's DBS Bank launches digital bond security token

Singapore-based multinational banking corporation, DBS Bank, has launched its first-ever security token offering, or STO, by issuing a digital bond. The DBS digital bond has been priced at $11.35 million and comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of 0.60% annually. The offering was carried out through a private placement hosted by DBS Digital Exchange, or DDEx, marking DDEx’s first STO.
Adecco Group Inc (AHEXY)

(Bloomberg) -- Evidence of the impact of Covid-19 on European companies is flowing through their first-quarter earnings reports, with warnings from eyewear makers, semiconductor... Adecco Group AG 2021 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation. Adecco Group AG 2020 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation. European stock markets have...
Hines Continues its Strong Growth in Asia Pacific with Three New Hires in Australia

(SYDNEY) – Hines, the international real estate firm, is pleased to announce three new strategic hires who will join teams in the firm’s Asia Pacific Region. The hires are tasked with expanding the Hines portfolio and implementing strategic investment initiatives across all industry sectors. Throughout APAC, the Hines team has grown to nearly 200 personnel strong across 15 cities, with 22 new hires made in the last 12 months who are directly involved in business generation and investment management roles.
DBS Digital Exchange gets first security token offering

As part of efforts to broaden the suite of products on the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx), DBS announced today that it has priced an SGD 15 million digital bond, marking DDEx’s first Security Token Offering (STO). The DBS Digital Bond, which comes with a six-month tenor and coupon rate of...
Jagan: Our party is the only party to fulfil 94% of its promises

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) It’s been two years since the YSRCP came into power, and two years since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. On this occasion, Jagan has released a report to the people of AP, listing all the good that he did to the people of the state in the last two years.
Australia must 'stand for itself against the Beijing bully' because there's little it can do to get out of China's 'freezer' of punitive trade wars after pushing back against the authoritarian regime

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says there's little Australia can do to exit the Chinese 'freezer' of punitive trade measures, and should instead continue to prioritise the protection of its sovereignty. But he also warned 'gratuitous belligerence' towards Beijing was unhelpful, saying quiet diplomacy should win the day over slogans...
Beyond Beeple's $69M NFT: How creators can (and will) thrive in the crypto economy

On March 11, 2021, an NFT (non-fungible token) created by the digital artist Beeple sold at Christie’s for $69 million dollars. Overnight, NFTs became the No. 1 topic within the creator economy. After a wave of eye-popping sales to crypto-rich investors, the hype exposed the world to the opportunities that crypto offers artists. A new creator crypto economy has emerged.
Promising Startup Ideas – 2021 – How Pandemic Changed The Equation!

The pandemic has disrupted the world more than anything else in the 21st century. Masks, lockdowns and travel restrictions have slowed down the pace of life. Staying at home has become the norm, and many industries have suffered as a result. As Covid has forced the business ecosystem to adapt...
Q&A with Indexic: How Can Tour & Rental Companies Thrive Post COVID-19

Our team is just like you, we’ve experienced all the joys and frustrations of owning and operating their own tour and rental company. We’ve been in your shoes, so we not only understand the problems you’re facing but have actually dealt with them ourselves—putting us in a better position to help you truly solve them!