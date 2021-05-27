National Pet Poison Helpline Affirms Safety of Seresto Flea and Tick Collar Use

Pet Poison Helpline, a recognized national leader in animal toxicology and pet health, has thoroughly reviewed both the scientific literature on Seresto flea and tick collars and our own animal poison control case data. As with any medication for you or your pet, it is important to compare the potential risks of a treatment with the proven benefits. In the medical opinion of our boarded veterinary toxicology experts these collars are a safe and important treatment for the vast majority of cats and dogs. The health protections these collars provide far outweigh the extremely rare risk of a serious adverse event. People who avoid using these products out of concern for a negative reaction may be putting their pets at greater risk of harm by leaving them susceptible to diseases caused by fleas and ticks such as Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. These diseases pose a far greater health risk to a pet than Seresto collars. To help veterinary professionals and pet owners better understand the risks and benefits of Seresto, we have summarized our findings below.