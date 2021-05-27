Cancel
Augusta, GA

Lights. Camera. Augusta. Hollywood sharpening its focus on city as desired filming location

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith moviemakers looking for a more accommodating variety of filming locations, Atlanta’s loss could be Augusta’s gain. Production companies’ interest in the Augusta area has been “gangbusters” so far this year, according to Jennifer Bowen, the city's film liaison and vice president of destination development for Destination Augusta, the recently-renamed Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Person
Mel Gibson
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Ashley Lynne

Upcoming Events and Activities in Dekalb County

Many people gush over all the different things you can do in the city of Atlanta. But there are other places to go and things to see right in Dekalb county. From movie theaters that serve drinks and a full menu to farmer's markets with unique finds. There is something special about living in Dekalb county.
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Augusta live performance resumes with tribute to the late Richard Justice

A hero of Augusta theater will be honored with a celebration that's hoped to meet his exacting standards. Richard Justice, a longtime actor, director and social justice advocate, died Aug. 27 from COVID-19, leaving friends and family to grieve the vibrant man largely alone. But this Saturday, live performance in...
Atlanta, GAzhiphopcleveland.com

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Atlanta, GATimes Daily

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

One week, 4 days, 4 new plays: Alliance’s 17th “Kendeda Week” begins Tuesday

The Alliance Theatre this week continues to spotlight some of the best emerging playwrights in the country with Zoom readings of plays by the four finalists of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. The readings are free, talkbacks follow each one and registration is required. The 2021 winner, the thriller DATA by Brooklyn-based Matthew Libby, opened May 6 and runs through Sunday.
Atlanta, GAComplex

Four People Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum

Four people have been hospitalized following a shooting outside of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, May 16. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that police officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time, discovering three conscious men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a woman who was shot at the scene was privately driven to a hospital prior to the arrival of the authorities. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and a motive was not immediately determined.
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

CSRA reflects on the life of a legendary local funeral director

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed Charlie Reid, owner of C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, passed away Friday. Charlie Reid was a household name for many across Augusta, as he was known for his generosity to families who needed help when they were at their lowest. At...
Midville, GAPosted by
Midville Dispatch

Coming soon: Midville events

1. Southeast Crab Feast - Augusta (GA); 2. The JPN Expo Challenge; 3. Livestock Emergency Response Plan Training Bulloch County Extension Office; 4. Silent Headphone Twerk Party; 5. Speed Reading Class - Augusta;