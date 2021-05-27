Lights. Camera. Augusta. Hollywood sharpening its focus on city as desired filming location
With moviemakers looking for a more accommodating variety of filming locations, Atlanta’s loss could be Augusta’s gain. Production companies’ interest in the Augusta area has been “gangbusters” so far this year, according to Jennifer Bowen, the city's film liaison and vice president of destination development for Destination Augusta, the recently-renamed Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau.www.augustachronicle.com