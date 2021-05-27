Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lauderdale, FL

US cruise line gets approval to set sail from Fort Lauderdale in June

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XC5gQ_0aD6mMn500

CNN – Celebrity Edge is set to be the first cruise ship to sail from the United States in more than a year as pandemic restrictions dissipate.

The ship, which belongs to the Royal Caribbean Group and is part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail in June 2021 from Fort Lauderdale.

“After months of working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government officials, our Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, we can again offer cruise lovers the chance to enjoy the wonders of cruising. We are truly thankful to reach this special milestone,” Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO, said in a press statement.

In order to begin sailing again in US waters, the cruise line had two options, according to the CDC. The company could either complete “trial” cruises to replicate real-world cruising conditions, or comply with the CDC vaccination requirements.

Celebrity Cruises has opted for the latter, which involves submitting an attestation to the CDC stating “that 95% of crew (excluding any newly embarking crew in quarantine) are fully vaccinated and submit to CDC a clear and specific vaccination plan and timeline to limit cruise ship sailings to 95% of passengers who have been verified by the cruise ship operator as fully vaccinated prior to sailing,” CNN reported.

Celebrity’s sister company, Royal Caribbean, recently announced plans to run a trial cruise in June.

The Celebrity cruise will leave from Port Everglades on June 26. All crew and passengers who are older than 16 will be required to prove they have been fully vaccinated before boarding the ship. And that regulation won’t be going away — after August 1, the vaccination rule will expand to include travelers over the age of 12, CNN reported.

The ship can hold nearly 3,000 guests. The cruise’s full itinerary for its landmark June sailing has not yet been announced.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Line#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Celebrity Cruises#Travelers#Cnn#The Royal Caribbean Group#The Us#Cdc#Healthy Sail Panel#Cable News Network Inc#Warnermedia Company#Cruise Ship Sailings#Cruise Lovers#Sailing#Port Everglades#Crew#June#Timeline#United States#Celebrity Edge
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Related
LifestylePosted by
Newsweek

How to Be a Cruise Ship Volunteer Passenger for Trial Voyages

New guidelines for cruise lines preparing to conduct trial trips in U.S. waters, with volunteer passengers aboard, were released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All volunteer passengers must meet several requirements to join a test cruise, including being at least 18 years old. They must...
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean says passengers will not have to wear face masks on Perfect Day at CocoCay

While Royal Caribbean has not revealed its full protocols for its summer cruises on Adventure of the Seas, face masks will not be necessary on its private island. Face masks have been a major point of contention among cruise fans who want to know where and when you will have to wear masks, but Royal Caribbean has confirmed face masks are not going to be required on Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Travelcruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Removes All Cruises in July for Bookings Except for 3 Ships

As cruise lines hope for a July return from U.S. cruise ports, Carnival Cruise Line has removed all July cruises except for those on three cruise ships for bookings. Carnival Cruise Line now only has cruises on Carnival Breeze, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Vista listed on their booking engine for July. All sailings on other ships have been removed for the month.
Public Healthroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean changes Covid-19 vaccine requirements for cruise ships

It looks like Royal Caribbean will be requiring a Covid-19 vaccine for passengers on its cruises. Royal Caribbean updated its vaccine requirements page with new information that not only requires the Covid-19 vaccine, but also changed the minimum age for guest to be vaccinated in order to sail. On Royal...
Economycruiseradio.net

MSC Cruises Becomes First Line to Resume Sailings From The UK

After a 14-month hiatus, cruises have officially resumed from the United Kingdom. MSC Cruises is the first line to resume sailings there, when MSC Virtuosa departs from the port of Southampton for a four-night sailing today. The MSC flagship will be the first ocean liner to sail in British waters since the industry came to a halt in March 2020 due to the global health crisis.
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Are Cruise Lines Ready to Sail Again? Part 2

Our second update conversation with the President & CEO of the Cruise Lines International Association, Kelly Craighead. We talk about the latest with the CDC, individual U.S. states, and the resumption of cruising around the world. Press play on the photo of the cruise ship to watch!
marinelog.com

Cruise lines get set for Alaska season

Yesterday, the House passed H.R. 1318, the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act (ATRA). The legislation, led by Alaska’s U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Don Young, provides foreign-flag cruise ships transporting passengers between the State of Washington and the State of Alaska a temporary exemption to the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) requirement they call at a foreign port.
wcregisteronline.com

Celebrity Cruise Ship Approved to Restart Operations from Florida in June

A major step forward for the return of cruises in the US as Celebrity Edge, a cruise ship operated by Celebrity Cruises will resume operations from Florida in June. The vessel has recieved approval from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will become the first cruise ship to restart regular sailings in the US since suspensions first started 15 months ago.
pursuitist.com

Celebrity Cruises to be first cruise line to sail out of the US on June 26

MIAMI (May 26, 2021) – “Someday is here.” That was the one-line tweet Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo used to announce the news today that on Saturday, June 26, the exquisite Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship to sail from US waters in more than a year. Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female Captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet – and the industry – back into operation.
Economymarinelink.com

Norwegian to Resume US Cruise Sailings in August

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would return to sailing in the United States from August 7, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the industry to a virtual standstill. The restart of cruising in the United States is contingent on obtaining a conditional sailing...
Miami, FLroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Spotted: Royal Caribbean cruises scheduled from Miami beginning in July

We already know Freedom of the Seas will begin test cruises in June 2021, but are revenue cruises already planned as well?. A week ago, Royal Caribbean announced it would start test cruises on its first ship to get approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Freedom of the Seas.
Travelcruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Adds Extension for Cancelation Policy on Cruises

Royal Caribbean has extended their Cruise with Confidence program that allows cruisers to cancel their sailing within 48 hours of departure. Royal Caribbean has extended Cruise with Confidence through July 31, 2021. The policy allows for cancelations up to 48 hours prior to sailing in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit (FCC) when booking by the end of July, for cruises through April 30, 2022.
Alaska Statetraveloffpath.com

Norwegian Cruise Lines Will Start Sailing In Alaska This Summer

This post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info. Last Updated 1 day ago. If you’ve been hoping to go cruising in the...